KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was on Wednesday suggested to impose smart lockdown in the province amid coronavirus pandemic.

The suggestion came during a meeting at the Chief Minister House, attended by provincial ministers, Director General (DG) Rangers, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah and others.

The suggestion was also approved by the DG Rangers Sindh during the meeting.

A phase-wise opening of all the shops in the province was also suggested during the meeting, however it was recommended that the timings of the opening should be different for separate sectors.

According to details, Sindh government on Wednesday decided to relax lockdown in the province and the business and public activities would be gradually opened.

The sources revealed that the provincial government had decided to allow the resumption of certain economic activities, albeit with the condition that they followed precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would make formal announcement regarding the lockdown restrictions.

The chief minister was holding consultions with the cabinet members, medical experts, administrative officers and senior officials in this regard, sources said.

CM Murad would also contact Prime Minister Imran Khan and other officials in this regard.

Sources further said that the decisions would be taken with national consensus and business activities must be permitted in a phased and limited manner.

2 sub-committees formed to reopen industries

The Sindh Home Department has established two sub-committee for phase-wise reopening industries amid coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday. The sub-committees will forward recommendations to the higher authorities after receiving applications from the industries seeking resumption of operations.

Secretary Industries and Commerce will supervise one of the newly constituted sub-committee and second will be headed by Secretary Labour and Human Resources. Earlier on Tuesday, the home department had permitted 65 more export units to continue operations amid coronavirus lockdown.

49 police, Rangers personnel contract coronavirus

Spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that overall 49 personnel of Sindh police and Rangers had contracted coronavirus while performing their duties to implement lockdown orders.

“Some 45 officers and members of police have contracted the virus while four Rangers personnel also tested positive for it,” said Murtaza Wahab while appealing masses to act respectfully while dealing with the law enforcement personnel.

He said that they had taken many difficult decisions to control coronavirus outbreak in the province and its implementation was impossible without the support of the Rangers and police personnel. “They perform their duties on the roads day and night to avoid outbreak of the virus,” he said.

Murtaza Wahab appealed to the masses to act jointly to fight against the virus and stay indoors. He prayed to Almighty Allah to save people from the infection.

MPA tested positive for COVID-19

MITHI

Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday confirmed one more case of novel coronviurs, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the district to seven.

According to a hand out Member Sindh Assembly Rana Hameer Singh, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 positive.

The DC further informed that it was second case of locally transmitted in Tharparkar while five other patients were from others provinces and they belonged to Tableeghi Jamaats.