Share:

LAHORE - Families of overseas Pakistani citizens, stranded in Saudi Arabia due to lockdown, have appealed to the government to evacuate their loved ones and bring them back to their homeland. Family of Imtiaz Ali, an expatriate, who has stranded in Makkah Mukarramah has appealed to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari to help him to get out from hotel Darul Ayman, Makkah District.