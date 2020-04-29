Share:

Rawalpindi-Regional Police Chief (RPO) Dr Sohail Habib Tajik paid a visit to three police stations and inspected the cases data, lock ups and front desks here on Wednesday, according to a police spokesman.

The RPO also distributed Iftar items among the cops, he said.

According to him, RPO Dr Sohail Habib Tajik has visited police stations Jati,

Rawat and Mandra and inspected the police force, cases data, lock ups and interacted with the accused detained in the police stations.

He added RPO also gave Iftar items to cops on duty.

He said RPO directed the station house officers and other cops to deal with public and other crime victims politely in the police stations.

RPO also asked the cops to follow SOPs and to maintain social distancing to avert spread of coronavirus.

The regional police chief asked the cops to wear gloves and masks during duty hours.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Faisal Kamran visited Women Police Station and checked cases record and other facilities.

Both top cops interacted with women police officers and cops and directed them to follow SOPs announced by government to combat coronavirus.