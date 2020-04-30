Share:

LAHORE - Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab on Wednesday recovered a domestic child worker from Defence area of the city over complaints of alleged torture. According to the bureau’s chairperson Sara Ahmad, they acted on a report that a woman at a property in Defence Phase IV area was involved in torturing her domestic helper. During the action, they recovered a female domestic worker, who was allegedly tortured by her female employer. “The lady was found involved in torturing the domestic helper,” said the bureau’s chairperson after recovering the victim. She said that they would present the child worker before a court for fulfilling medical formalities and would register an FIR against the employer afterwards. On February 13, in an appalling act of brutality against an underage girl, the lady of the house launched a brutal assault on a defenceless child and left her in a remote area of the city. According to details, the child was working as a domestic helper at a wealthy household in Lahore’s area of Defence, where she was subjected to a brutal beat down at the hands of the lady of the house, who then trimmed her hair and also slashed her back with a knife. The girl was left at a remote site in the city and her parents were told to collect their child. Parents of the victim claimed that the owners of the house had never paid the girl and also stopped her from meeting her family. The parents said that their daughter was working as domestic helper in the household since the past eight months.