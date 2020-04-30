Share:

Toyota announced in a news release on Wednesday that it is delaying the reopening of its automobile production operations across all of North America for an additional week until 11 May.

"Based on an extensive review with our supplier and logistics network, Toyota will postpone the ramp-up of its North American manufacturing operations from the week of 4 May to the week of 11 May", the release said.

Toyota explained that it still intends to gradually resume its manufacturing operations in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances.

"The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority. We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and monitor vehicle demand as we carefully ramp up production", the release said.

Toyota has implemented new protocols at all of its North American manufacturing plants to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the release added.

On 16 April, Nissan said that its plants in North America will remain closed at least until mid-May due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, extending an earlier target date of 6 May for resuming operations.

On 14 April, another Japanese automaker, Subaru, extended its production shutdown at its factory in Lafayette, Indiana, at least until 8 May.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,005,147 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US so far, with over 57,500 fatalities registered.