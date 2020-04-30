Share:

Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kailer and Rakhchikri sectors along LoC on early Thursday morning.

In Kailer Sector, Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army posts with automatic and heavy weapons.

However, Pakistan Army responded effectively resulting in heavy losses to Indian troops.

During exchange of intense fire, 34 years Lance Naik Ali Baz, resident of District Karak, embraced shahadat.

In Rakchikri Sector, Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civilian population in which 16 year old girl and a 52 woman were martyred while a 10 years boy and 55 years woman got injured due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni village.