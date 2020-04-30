Share:

United States of America has allowed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate special chartered flights for the first time in history to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the US due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to details, US Department of Transportation has issued a letter in response to request of CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

According to the letter, PIA will be allowed to operate 12 direct chartered flights to US for a month for repatriation purposes.

Earlier, Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik wrote a letter to the US ambassador and the State Department seeking permission to operate PIA special flights to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the US.

He said the PIA was actively pursuing approval for resumption of flight ope­ra­tions to the US, the covid-19 crisis had created a situation which necessitated conduct of urgent air service to repatriate stranded citizens from both the countries.