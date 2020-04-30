Share:

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that Tiger Force will start work next week in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Briefing media person in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Tiger Force next week. He said safety equipment to be provided to Youth working in Tiger force. Tiger Force will look various affairs during lockdown in the country. He said Tiger force will enforce social distance in Utility Stories.

Usman Dar said the Youth of Tiger Force will ensure SOPs outside mosques in the country and assist various institutions to combat COVID-19. He said about one million youth have registered for Tiger Force.

The special advisor said that developed countries are also facing challenges due to lock down amid coronavirus. He expressed the hope that youth will fulfill their responsibility to overcome the looming challenges in the shape of pandemic.