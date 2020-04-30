Share:

Mumbai-Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Life of Pi” and “The Amazing Spider-Man”, has died aged 53, his publicist said Wednesday.

The Bollywood star, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this week with a colon infection. Funeral rites for the actor were under way at a graveyard in Mumbai, with only immediate family allowed to attend in keeping with India’s strict lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Born in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan on January 7, 1967, Khan discovered an early passion for acting and studied at the elite National School of Drama. But his training in Shakespeare and Chekhov did little to ease his entry into the Hindi film industry, which was then largely focused on churning out formulaic song-and-dance blockbusters. Even as he landed a role in 1988’s “Salaam Bombay” -- directed by first-timer Mira Nair -- his part was slashed to a cameo.