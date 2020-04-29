Share:

LAHORE-Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has advised the youngsters to watch the videos of former England wicketkeepers Alan Knott and Jack Russell to improve their wicket-keeping skills.

Latif said this during the online lecture to wicketkeepers Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and Rohail Nazir on Wednesday. The former wicketkeeper also gave batting tips to the three players. Besides the trio, Pakistan senior team management members head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, bowling coach Waqar Younis and Shahid Aslam were also present during the session.

“A wicketkeeper is the most important member of a cricket team. A good run out or a catch by the wicketkeeper can turn a match on its head and in favour of the team, so it is my advice to our young wicketkeepers to fully focus on their wicket-keeping and keep on learning and improving their skills,” he said.

Latif emphasised on the importance of physical and mental fitness and termed them the key factors to sustain performances for wicketkeepers. “The more a wicketkeeper is physically and mentally strong, the better he will perform for his side.”

The former captain advised the keepers to improve their balance. “The balance is very important for a wicketkeeper. The strength in feet and legs help maintain balance and those were the reasons behind my former teammate Moin Khan’s prolonged career.”

Latif said that during these difficult times due to Coronavirus pandemic, the players should focus on improving their individual performances. “Wicket-keeping is a tough profession, where passion and devotion are vital to excel. A wicketkeeper has to read simultaneously a bowler’s hands and a batsman’s mind, while keeping behind the wickets. So the more he focuses on his job, the better and consistent results he will produce for his team.”

He said today whatever he is, it is all just because of this country, which gave him name and fame across the world. “Whenever the PCB management will invite me, I will always be available and deliver lectures to the youngsters. I will try my best to improve their skills, so that they may serve the country in a better way,” Latif concluded.