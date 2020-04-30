Share:

ISLAMABAD-John Legend admits he has been with Chissy Teigen since the day he fell for her on a 2007 video shoot. The couple, who are parents to children Luna, four, and Miles, 23-months, exchanged vows in a romantic wedding ceremony on the banks of Lake Como six years after their first meeting. And speaking to Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, Legend, 41, says it was love at first sight after mutual friend Nabil Elderkin cast her to appear in a promotional video for album track Stereo. He recalled: ‘It wasn’t a single but he just liked the song and wanted to make a video on spec which meant he was going to pay for it but he wanted to use it as his calling card as a video director, saying “Hey I can do this look what I did with John Legend.” He added: ‘We were living on separate coasts at the time, she was living in Los Angeles and I was in New York and eventually we started living together on both coasts and fell in love and you know the rest is history,’ he explained.