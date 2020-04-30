Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a photo from their wedding as they celebrate their ninth anniversary recently. The stunning photograph shows the beaming newlyweds standing in the doorway of Westminster Abbey after exchanging vows on 29 April 2011 in a service that was watched around the world. Prince Harry, who was best man, and Pippa Middleton, who was maid of honor, can be seen in the background following the couple out of the cathedral. Both William and Kate have wide smiles on their faces as they emerge to face the adoring public. Sharing the stunning image on Instagram, William and Kate thanked supporters for their well-wishes.

They wrote: ‘Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!’

Royal fans congratulated the couple in the comments section, with one writing: ‘Happy wedding anniversary. Diana would be so proud of you both.’