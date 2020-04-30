Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday visited Sialkot and inspected a field hospital, an irrigation network and aid distribution under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

During inspection of 203-bed field hospital at Pasroor Road, the Chief Minister commended the administration for setting up this facility in a record period of five days.

He expressed satisfaction over a separate isolation ward for females and other facilities. Field hospitals have been set up in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and other districts to provide facilities for coronavirus patients.

The CM also inspected aid distribution among the needy women under Ehsaas Kafalat Program in Sialkot. He inquired the applicants about the arrangements, who expressed their satisfaction over the transparent mechanism of aid distribution. He told that Ehsaas Kafalat Programme was the most transparent and largest aid distribution initiative in the history of the country. DG PDMA briefed the Chief Minister about various matters about aid distribution and facilities arranged in the centre.

Tiger Force Members Call on CM

Members of Tiger Force in Sialkot called on Usman Buzdar, who asked them to work hard for helping the needy saying that those who work for the ailing humanity will get rewards in this life and hereafter. He hoped that Tiger Force jawans will set a new example of public service. Special Assistant to PM Usman Dar apprised the Chief Minister about the objectives of the Tiger Force.

Visits Child Protection Bureau

Buzdar also visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and distributed gifts among the inmates.

Talking on the occasion, he maintained that serving the abandoned children was the noblest virtue. Chairperson CPWB Sarah Ahmed briefed the CM about the facilities being provided to the children.

SAPM Usman Dar, PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Umer Dar, provincial ministers, Mohsin Leghari, Husnain Bahadar Dareshk, Muhammad Ikhlaq, Mohyuddin Khosa MPA and Commissioner Gujranwala were also present.

Also, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting at the DC Office to take stock of different matters including wheat procurement, eradication of dengue and coronavirus.

He directed the administration to proactively work for public service and leave no stone unturned for providing relief to the citizens.

He told the meeting that government was fully focused on the eradication of coronavirus and Rs15 billion has been released to health department while another amount of Rs2.5 billion has been given to PDMA for the procurement of necessary material to deal with the coronavirus.

Buzdar further stated that coronavirus diagnostic testing capacity was being increased to 10,000 tests daily. He also stressed to give attention to the eradication of dengue and the procurement of wheat. “I have, so far, visited 17 districts to review field situation and every city is being monitored”, he said. The CM regretted the dilapidated condition of Sialkot roads saying that no attention was given to their repair during the last one decade.

He assured that PTI government will improve the roads’ infrastructure adding that CPWB’s adjacent park will also be revamped. He appreciated the performance of district administration for overcoming the spread of coronavirus.

CM visits Marala Headworks

Buzdar also inspected Marala Headworks along with provincial ministers Mohsin Leghari and Husnain Bahadar Dareshk. Chief Engineer (Irrigation) apprised the CM about steps for safety from the flood.

The CM stated that the world’s best irrigation system was available in Punjab adding that new projects will be started to further improve the system.

CM to chair cabinet

meeting today

Buzdar will chair the provincial cabinet meeting today (Thursday) at 90-SQA to discuss 15-points agenda. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries will attend the meeting.

Condemns unprovoked Indian firing on LoC

Buzdar has strongly condemned the Indian army’s unprovoked firing on civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that the whole world is busy in dealing with coronavirus pandemic while Modi regime has resorted to targeting the unarmed civilians.

India has gone to every extent of brutality in Occupied Kashmir and Hindu supremacist Modi is the worst renascence of Hitler, he deplored and warned India to avoid its state-sponsored brutalities in the garb of coronavirus.

Buzdar said that whole world strongly condemns genocide of oppressed Muslims in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

It is sanguine that oppressed Kashmiris are fully determined despite continued Indian brutalities and the Pakistani nation salutes their bravery.

Pakistan will continue its all-out support to the freedom struggle of oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the CM added.

Industrialists’ delegation calls on CM

A delegation of industrialists called on CM Usman Buzdar and assured him of their complete cooperation. They also apprised the CM about their problems, who assured to early solve them adding that Punjab government has allowed some industries to resume their work.

The implementation of SoPs has been ensured and more industries will be allowed to work after improvement in the situation, he said.