LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the Bio-Safety Level-3 Laboratory at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) here on Wednesday.

Present on the occasion were World Health Organization Country Chief Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, Lt.Gen Khalid Maqbool, Dean IPH Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Prof Suhail Chughtai and Members Board of Management.

The Minister took a round of the laboratory and Dean IPH Dr Zarfishan Tahir briefed her about the facilities.

The Minister said, “I greatly appreciate the IPH team for putting up great efforts and making the lab functional. The Government is trying to scale up the testing capabilities and all institutions must play their role. The IPH is in the frontline in this battle. According to guidelines of the WHO, we are increasing testing capacity in Punjab. In the current month, many BSL-3 laboratories have been made functional in districts.” She further said, “In Punjab the highest number of COVID-19 patients is in Lahore.

Our quarantine centers can house 28,000 patients. As soon as the pandemic reached here, we immediately opened Corona centers at Expo Center, PKLI and Mayo Hospital.

Ganga Ram has been reserved for pregnant mothers suffering from Corona. The facilities in the hospitals have been enhanced to deal with the Pandemic. Lockdown was enforced to stop the transmission of the virus. People are requested to stay at homes and restrict movement.

Timely steps helped us control the disease which is why we have less mortality rate. Over 90% of patients losing their lives are in the above 50 age group. We also are grateful to the WHO for their support.” She said that smart sampling is being initiated in Punjab which will help assess the prevalence and its stage and scale. She hoped Pakistan will soon be able to control the spread of the disease.

Yasmin receives PPE for health professionals

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received Personal Protective Equipment for health professionals from the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Wednesday.

Also present on the occasion were WHO Country Chief Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan and Medical Superintendent Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Ahtishamul Haq.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the UNFPA for the support. She also held a detailed meeting with Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala and Prof Amir Zaman Khan.

The VC provided an update on the facilities at Ganga Ram and added that deliveries of four COVID-19 positive mothers were made possible at the special ward and all four children have tested negative. He said six COVID-19 positive mothers have returned to their homes after recoveries and currently seven positive women are in the Isolation Wards.