Bahawalpur - Bahawalpur police busted Zawari dacoit gang and recovered cash , gold and weapons from the culprits.

Bahawalpur SP Investigation Saleem Niazi and DSP city Shafqat Atta while addressing a press conference said that gold jewelery and Rs. 3.3 million and 6 pistols were recovered from the possession of the accused. The police said that the accused had robbed the house of PTI leader Azra Sheikh two months ago.

The arrested accused include Zawari alias Mohammad, Mohammad Anwar alias Aslam, Mohammad Younis, Wajid ali, Babar Gujjar and Mohammad Akram. The arrested culprits were wanted at different police stations in Punjab province as well as in Sindh province. The police have launched further investigations against the arrested criminals.