MOMBASA, Kenya (AFP) - Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday called for the nation to come together to stop religious violence, after two days of deadly rioting sparked by the killing of a radical cleric. “We are not going to allow outside forces to incite Kenyans to create religious war,” Odinga said after flying to the port city of Mombasa, where four people died in street battles that broke out on Monday. Police said Wednesday morning that they had restored calm to the town, after hundreds of angry youths fought running battles with the police - looting churches, torching cars and attacking a police truck with a grenade - following the assassination of preacher Aboud Rogo Mohammed.