

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved eight development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs63.5 billion.

The approval was given in the seventh meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party of financial year 2012-13, presided over by Planning and Development Board Chairman Javaid Aslam.

The approved schemes include: 1) internal merit scholarships (Rs299.7 million); 2) Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (Rs2,618.53 million); 3) land acquisition and partial development of area development scheme-II in Sheikhupura (Rs425.710 million); 4) enhancing the capacity of Charrar drain to cater to rain water of Ring Road (Rs301.797 million); 5) widening / improvement of remaining portion of Bedian Road including construction of bridge over BRB Canal (length: 15.2-km), Lahore (Rs319.672 million); 6) rehabilitation of Gujranwala-Hafizabad Road (length: 41.8-km), District Gujranwala and Hafizabad (Rs1,649.785 million); 7) widening / improvement of Ali Pur Muzaffargarh Road (Rs725.169 million); and 8) construction of high level bridge over River Jhelum at Langarwala Pattan, District Sargodha and Khushab (Rs10.1 million).