Islamabad- Information Minister Senator Pervaiz Rashid has said the government registered a bogus FIR of the Model Town incident even against the Prime Minister for the cause of peace.

Talking to different television channels, he said the Prime Minister was abroad when the Model Town incident took place on 17th of June. The Minister said the government showed maximum flexibility and restraint to find an amicable solution to the current political stand-off. He said there is no justification for the protest. Replying to a question, Pervaiz Rashid said the government did not ask anyone to play the role of mediator and guarantor in the current situation. He said Army has been deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution to protect important buildings and sensitive installations located in the Federal Capital. He said PTI chief Imran Khan is engaged in media trial and leveling baseless allegations against the government.