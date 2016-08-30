LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government will construct additional 25,000 classrooms in public schools across the province under “Khadim-e-Punjab Schools Programme” in next two years.

The construction will start from South Punjab during current year, the chief minister said while addressing a high level meeting which was held here yesterday to review matters pertaining to “Khadim-e-Punjab Schools Programme.”

The chief minister said that Punjab government was implementing a comprehensive programme of provision of modern facilities to students so as to promote quality education in the province. He said that special attention had also been paid to provision of missing facilities in schools and these have been ensured to a large extent in educational institutions.

Shehbaz Sharif said that “Khadim-e-Punjab Schools Programme” is a revolutionary step of Punjab government and its implementation will result in availability of better academic facilities to students and they will be able to pay more attention to their studies.

He said that a programme has been evolved for the construction of more than 10,000 rooms in different schools during current year and it is being started from south Punjab. He said that this project will leave a positive impact on education sector and better educational facilities will become available to boy and girl students.

Issuing instructions to Communication & Works Department for the speedy implementation of the programme, the chief minister said that a high standard should be ensured in the construction of classrooms and an effective system of monitoring should also be devised.

He said that matters pertaining to early implementation of this programme should be settled and the departments concerned should work speedily in this regard. Provincial Minister for Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Education and authorities concerned were present in the meeting while Secretary C&W participated in the meeting through Viber from abroad.

CM SATISFIES WITH PIC FACILITIES

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting regarding Punjab Institute of Cardiology and appreciated the standard of treatment and cleanliness arrangements at the hospital.

He announced a cash prize of Rs 0.5 million for the hospital administration and staff and commendatory certificates.

In his address to the meeting the Chief Minister said with reference to his previous day surprise visit to the Institute previous day said that he was pleased to see excellent arrangements in the hospital. He said that efficiency of the doctors, nurses and other staff at the PIC regarding service of ailing humanity is commendable.

He said that such doctors, nurses and paramedics deserve all respect and they will continue to be encouraged in future as well. Shehbaz Sharif said that though patients are facing certain problems due to rush in Punjab Institute of Cardiology but it will be resolved when the new block of the hospital became functional.

The chief minister issued instructions for making the new emergency block of the hospital operational and said that it will result in better treatment facilities to the patients. He directed that the work of supply of Sui gas should be completed as early as possible. He also directed that a referral system should be devised for minimising the load of patients on the hospital and such patients who can be treated in other hospitals should be shifted under referral system.

He said that a system should be evolved for the provision of medicines to the patients coming from other areas of Punjab in their respective cities as it will save them from the inconvenience of travel to Lahore for this purpose.

NOTICE

Taking notice of the kite flying in some cities including Lahore yesterday, Shehbaz Sharif directed provincial administration and the police to ensure effective implementation of the ban on kite flying and take indiscriminate action against the violators. He said that defiance to the ban on kite flying will not be tolerated anywhere in the province.