Ban of five years has been imposed on left handed batsman Sharjeel Khan in Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot fixing scandal by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s Anti Corruption Tribunal today.

According to details, no fine is being imposed on the player.

Sharjeel was accused of playing two dot balls as spot fixing during a PSL match last season. Khalid Latif also player of Islamabad United is also under investigation for the spot fixing.

Sharjeel Khan was under investigation for this spot fixing scandal in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and charge sheet under five Articles by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in February.

Former opener and Islamabad United of PSL player will not be allowed to play any level of cricket for next two and half years while in next two-and-half-year he can play if PCB find his behaviour positive.

All five allegations against him have been proved, the decision said.

Along with involving in sport fixing, he was found in hiding the information, and trying to convince other players to be involved in the fixing.

The ban will be effected from date when he was suspended in February 2017.

While talking to media, lawyer of Sharjeel Khan said that after reading detailed verdict, we will file review petition. "We have serious concerns on the ban verdict," he said.