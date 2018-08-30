Share:

PESHAWAR - Eleven members cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday took oath here at the Governor House.

KP Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani administered the oath to the members as provincial ministers. Besides others, KP CM Mahmood Khan and supporters and relatives of the new ministers who took the oath also attended the ceremony.

Those who were administered oath including Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan (Tourism), Shahram Khan Tarkai (Local Government), Taimur Salim Jhagra (Finance), Shakeel Khan (Revenue), Mohibullah Khan (Agriculture), Amjad Ali Khan (Mineral Development), Hasham Inamullah (Health), Syed Ishtiaq Urmar (Forests), Qalandar Lodhi (food), Sultan Muhammad Khan (Law).

The portfolio of Akhtar Ayub would be announced later. Moreover, the PTI MPA from Peshawar Kamran Bangash, who was earlier assigned the ministry of information and technology did not take the oath of his office.

In this connection, sources in the PTI said that Bangash’s portfolio has been changed from minister to special assistant to the chief minister, therefore he did not take oath.

Taimur Salim Jhagra, Shakeel, Mohibullah, Akhtar Ayub, Sultan Muhammad Khan, Hisam and Karim will be new faces in the new cabinet.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Acting Governor Mushtaq Ghani congratulated the newly sworn in provincial ministers and expressed the hope that they would utilise their full energies for betterment of masses and strengthening of their departments.

In the second phase, more ministers would be included in the cabinet of Mahmood Khan. Sources said that a number of ministries, including education, information, social welfare, sports, culture, transport and others would be filled soon. The PTI has made a history by forming its second consecutive government in the KP.