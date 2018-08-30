Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said 200 bus stops to be established in the city for citizens with solar light system.

This he stated while chairing a meeting regarding maintenance of the bus stops at 104 roads of the KMC on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman, chairperson media committee Sabheen Ghori, director coordination director transport, Director Estate Tasneem and other officers.

The mayor directed the officers to draw a modern bus stop design without any commercial stuff like shop and cabin. He said that some bus stops were established in 2009 these should be functional after maintenance to facilitate the citizens especially women and children.

He asked the traffic police to ensure that all buses and mini buses will pick and drop the passengers only at bus stops while he appealed the citizens to use stops for better traffic system.

Wasim said that initially the maintenance and new bus stops will functional in small routes then on big and main thoroughfares of the city.

He further directed the officials to ensure the tree plantation on roadsides and green belts of the city while make mechanism for daily care of the city beautification system.