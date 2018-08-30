Share:

BADIN - Badin police conducted a raid on quarter of police official, Muhammad Khan Kaloi at Police Line and seized a big cache of drugs on Wednesday.

The raid was led by Muhammad Salim Khoso, In-charge Badin police and seized the huge cache of drugs and arrested two drug pusher police personnel including Constable Qadir Bux Bakari and Qamar-ul-din Bohar when the prime suspected police officials managed to escape on the spot.

Source told the reporter that the drugs were being sold and promoted in the different cities and towns of district Badin in the supervision of the suspected police officials of the rank of DSP and CIA in-charge and others constables and head constables.

These police officials were used to sealing out the drugs to the local drugs dealer including Dildar Illyas and Porho Memon like their business. After the arrest of the police constables, Badin police lodged the FIR against suspected drugs selling police officials under the drugs act through the FIR No 261/2018 u/s 269, 273 PPC. Meanwhile, Badin police after the directives of the Badin SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi has also conducted different raids in Tando Ghulam Ali, Khoski, Shaheed Fazil Rahu, Khorwah, Pangario, Nindo and others cities.

and towns of the district and recovered huge cache of drugs and arrested culprits and vows to stop the drugs usage in across the district.