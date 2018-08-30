Share:

ISLAMABAD - A total of 79 cases of male and female child abuse cases had been registered in Islamabad from Jan 2014 to June 2018, Ministry of Interior told Senate on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the question of Senator Mian Muhammad Attique Shaikh, the ministry informed that the accused were apprehended and sent to Adiala jail on judicial custody during the said period. Challans against them have been sent to the courts of competent jurisdiction where they are facing trial. As many as 4 persons were sentenced during the said period.