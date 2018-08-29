Share:

Balochistan is the biggest province of Pakistan by geographical. Every year Hundred of people die, because of Cancer. it is the only disease which kells people, it can’t be treated easily because it is applicable for kidney, blood, and heart. These are the main functions of a human being. Unfortunately, Balochistan has not gotten a single Cancer Hospital yet, while all provinces of Pakistan got more than one.

It causes by garbage, industries, plastic bags, old cars and pollutions. They are the most common things in Balochistan. Mostly it effects on children, because they play near these things. So, our government should solved these things or take them out of city, if not then provide us a Cancer Hospital because we are the part of Pakistan, this time we should not be neglected.

ADNAN MAQSOOD,

Kech, August 8.