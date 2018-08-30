Share:

BankIslami, DHA to offer financing solutions

KARACHI (PR): BankIslami Pakistan Ltd, one of the leading Islamic banks of Pakistan, has joined hands with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Multan to offer Shariah compliant financing solutions to the registered allottees of DHA Multan Villas which is a new housing scheme launched recently.

The objective of the partnership is to support and promote Pakistan’s housing sector that has great potential towards country’s economy.

Pursuant to this collaboration, BankIslami will accept housing finance applications from those successful applicants who approach the Bank with intimation/allocation letter issued by DHA Multan. To facilitate existing DHA Multan customers, BankIslami will offer them early and partial settlement options and discounted rates.

Descon expands operations into S Africa

LAHORE (PR): Descon has recently acquired 26% of shares in Plant Design and Project Services (PDPS). PDPS is a South African company providing a comprehensive range of technical, engineering, maintenance and project management services to the power generation, chemical and petrochemical industries. With the purchase of the shares the PDPS Board will now include two Descon nominees.

Descon and PDPS had successfully completed a project at a Sasol Limited facility in Secunda, South Africa prior to this acquisition, in which 75 Descon personnel were involved.

IMC posts net sales revenue of Rs140.2b

KARACHI (PR): The Board of Directors of Indus Motor Company (IMC) Ltd met on Tuesday to review the company’s financial and operating performance for the year ended June 30, 2018. The company posted net sales revenue of Rs140.2 billion, up by 25% as compared to Rs. 112.27 billion last year, while profit after tax grew by 21% to 15.8 billion from Rs. 13 billion posted last year and profit before tax grew by 20% from Rs. 19.1 billion last year to Rs. 23 billion in the year ended.

The overall increase in the revenue and net profits is attributed to higher sales volume on account of the launch of new models, change in sales mix and higher other income owed to increase in fund size.

Demand momentum for automobiles remained solid throughout the period, due to increased spending power, despite rising fuel prices and accessibility to reasonably priced auto financing.

The company operated its manufacturing facilities beyond capacity working daily in overtime hours and off Saturdays to produce 62,886 units, up by 5% compared to 59,945 units last year.

Keeping in view the sustained growth in demand year on year, the Board of Directors approved a new investment of PKR 3.3 Billon to further enhance vehicle manufacturing productivity, which is expected to result in capacity increase to 76,000 units per annum by 2020-21. This plan will take the overall investment by the company to around PKR 7 Billion on improvement of production volumes.