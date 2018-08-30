Share:

QUETTA - “We ask forgiveness from the people of Balochistan for what has happened in the past and will resolve their issues in a practical way that will bring change in the common man’s life.”

This was stated by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal while speaking to media persons in Quetta Wednesday alongside PTI presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi. Kamal said that PTI was their coalition partner and that they will use their partnership to help Balochistan progress.

“The two parties want to work for the betterment of Balochistan,” said Kamal, who is from the BAP. “We will develop Balochistan and help it progress,” he vowed, adding that they wanted to bring improvement in people’s lives.

He announced that the BAP will support Dr Alvi in the presidential election be it in the Senate, National Assembly or Balochistan Assembly. “We will be with them,” he said, praising Dr Alvi’s credibility, which he said was established during his tenure as MNA.

Dr Alvi thanked Kamal and the BAP leaders, speaking about strengthening their alliance. He spoke about the problems in Balochistan and said Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill the promises he made during the elections.

“Our meetings and promises to Kamal are a sign that we all want Balochistan to progress,” he said, adding that there was a consensus in their goals. “In the BAP and PTI, there is a will to resolve Balochistan’s issues,” he said, adding that the commitment in both parties was very important.

The presidential candidate said that his party will fulfill the commitments they made to the people of Balochistan.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak spoke about ending unnecessary protocol for ministers and other officials. “We need to address this,” he said, adding that officials in Pakistan needed security but they didn’t need more than two cars.

However, this reaffirmation of their coalition came after the PTI’s provincial chief skipped the swearing-in ceremony for the Balochistan Cabinet on Monday after saying the party was not taken into confidence regarding cabinet’s formation. They were not even informed that a PTI member was in the cabinet.

On Wednesday, the party’s Balochistan head, Sardar Muhammad Rind, met Hazara Democratic Party Chairperson Abdul Khaliq Hazara and secured their support for Dr Alvi in the presidential election.

PTI TO CONTACT ALL POLITICAL PARTIES FOR SUPPORT

Meanwhile talking to media when on arrival at Quetta airport yesterday, Presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi said the concept of new Pakistan was not possible without removing feelings of deprivation from people of Balochistan.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, PTI’s Jahangir Tareen, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and PTI Balochistan’s leadership were also present on the occasion.

Dr Alvi thanked Prime Minister Khan and allies for reposing confidence in him to contest the presidential election.

Dr Alvi hoped that he would win the presidential election with majority.

Despite this, he was determined to converse with assembly members of all political parties and convince them for presidential vote.

The presidential candidate said that Imran had guaranteed to remove Balochistan's deprivation.

“Balochistan National Party Mengal’s chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal is not present in Quetta city but we will consult his party members regarding Presidential election,” said Dr Alvi.

In response to a question, Dr Alvi said that PTI would contact all political parties and independent members of Balochistan Assembly for support.

Replying to another question, Dr Alvi said that in order to resolve the issue of missing persons, Prime Minister Khan will fulfil the promise he made to assembly members of Balochistan.

Federal Minister Pervaiz Khattak on this occasion said that for endurance of democracy, it was essential to consult allies and called for their support.

According to Pashtun, Baloch and Sindhi traditions, political parties and leaders have to meet for gaining each other’s support, he added.