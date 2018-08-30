Share:

Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s board will meet today at Chairman’s secretariat to discuss a six point agenda including a proposal to revise the rates of government and Members of National Assembly (MNA)’s hostels. A summary would be tabled to increase the existing rates of government and MNA’s hostel as the existing rates are quite nominal as compared to other government facilities in the vicinity.

The board is an apex forum of decision-making, comprising Chairman CDA and its board members while chief commissioner Rawalpindi and chief commissioner Islamabad are its ex-officio members.