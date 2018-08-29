Share:

OKARA-The District Bar Association demanded the ouster of the Holland ambassador from Pakistan over the Dutch government’s failure to stop the proposed publication of profane caricatures.

Talking to the media, DBA Secretary General Shakeel Ahmad said that a Muslim does not need a life devoid of love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW). He said, “We could not stand such situation as has been created by the parliament of Holland. Pakistani govt and the claimants of formation of a state like Madina must feel their responsibility to take extreme action against the paganism.”

He said the people of Pakistan would not feel satisfaction merely by raising a voice in the UN. The Pakistani govt should cut all the diplomatic relations with Holland and put ban on the import of things in the country from Holland, he demanded.

SHOOTOUT: An alleged dacoit died in a shootout with police while his three accomplices disappeared in darkness. On a tip-off, Sadar police raided a site near village 52/2L where the four suspects were hiding to commit a dacoity. They started shooting at the police when they saw the police van. The police had to retaliate. After sometime, the outlaw’s side got silenced. The police closed the circle and found a suspect lying dead on the ground. The other four escaped in the darkness.