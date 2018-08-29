Share:

LAHORE-The Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) in collaboration with L’Oréal Paris is set to present PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week (PLBW18), which will officially commence on Sept 4, marking the eighth consecutive year of the bridal couture platform.

This year at PLBW18, the PFDC welcomes a mix of established and contemporary designers within an enlarged scope of the bridal platform introduced last year, following two distinct set of shows.

To this end, the PFDC presents a set of collections in the evening segment from a diversity of mainstream luxury bridal ateliers including four solo shows along with a series of grouped/duo shows. The designers set to showcase solo are Faraz Manan, Saira Shakira, Nida Azwer and Ali Xeeshan along with collections from HSY, Hussain Rehar, Jeem by Hamza Bokhari, Misha Lakhani, Nickie n’ Nina, Nomi Ansari, Republic and The House of Kamiar Rokni.

Further, new bridal designers being introduced by the PFDC this year in the luxury evening segment are: Rema & Shehrbano, Zainab Salman and designer Hira Ali whose show has been sponsored by the PFDC, in continuation of their consistent efforts to guide and mentor new design houses.

In the early evening, the PFDC brings to fashion week bridal and trousseau shows from popular, commercially acclaimed brands including Ahmad Bilal, Ahmed Sultan, IVY, Rici Melion and Sara Rohale Asghar, alongside upcoming designers FAS, Mehroze Khan and Tabya Khan.

PFDC Chairperson Sehyr Saigol said, “With each fashion week, we strive to create highly anticipated trends, concepts and talent in the industry all the while maintaining our authenticity and driving the credibility of fashion in Pakistan forward. Ensuring the integrity of our platforms, we consistently aim to embody the latest innovations in the fashion world each season with a spirit of continuous evolution.”