ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza on Wednesday accepted nomination papers of three candidates, including Dr Arif Alvi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan vying for presidential election to be held on September 4.

Whereas nomination papers submitted by candidates Imran Ahmed, Mir Afzal, Hilal Rehman, Amjad Afridi and Mohammad Ishfaq were rejected.

Later, talking to newsmen, PTI candidate Dr Arif Alvi expressed confidence that he would be elected with a thumping majority.

PPP stalwart and candidate for the presidential election Aitzaz Ahsan expressed hope that he would win the Sept 4 contest with the help of “votes of conscience”.

Talking to media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after acceptance of his nomination papers for the upcoming presidential elections, Aitzaz said, the constitution only binds a lawmaker to vote as per party policy when it comes to voting on the budget, a constitutional amendment, or the election of the prime minister and chief ministers.

“The presidential election is a vote of conscience,” he asserted, saying lawmakers are bound to vote for him based on what their conscience tells them.

He expressed hope that members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as well as Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) would cast their votes in his favour.

The PPP leader also said he hoped that JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman would withdraw in his favour.

“Fazlur Rehman is my friend and, as he says that any hasty decision should not be taken as final, I hope that he will withdraw in my favour,” he said.

He avoided commenting on a statement made by Fazlur Rehman regarding Independence Day celebrations and said that lawmakers will decide who the fittest candidate for the presidency is. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal regretted that the opposition should have fielded a joint candidate.