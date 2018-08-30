Share:

ISALMABAD - The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has been reconstituted aimed at better dealing with the matters related to inter-provincial coordination.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has formally approved a summary in this connection on Wednesday. According to the summery, the new CCI will have seven members and will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The members include four chief ministers, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza and Minister for Finance Asad Umar. The new government is expected to summon the 38th CCI’s meeting within a month.

Under sub-clause 3 of Article 153, the government is bound to call the council at least once in three months. This provision was inserted in the constitution through the 18th amendment.

The former government had initially violated the constitutional clause and only five, instead of required ten, CCI meetings till the four years of its tenure. The PML-N government held only five meetings: July 23, 2013, July 31, 2013, February 10, 2014, May 29, 2014 and March 2015. Later, the meetings were continuously held when former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi assumed the charge.