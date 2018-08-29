Share:

KAMALIA-Unwavering love and respect for Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) is the integral part of every Muslim’s faith, stated Jutt Poultry Traders CEO Ch Tahir.

He stated that there is a severe disquiet among the Muslims of the world due to the mischief of some hate mongering infidels. “The entire world has taken up criminal silence on the heinous act. The proposed posting of profane caricatures may bring a serious threat to the global peace. Islam is the only religion that respects all the Prophets as having faith in all the Prophets is the basic component of Islam,” he stated. Talking to the media in a press meet in his office, he stressed that all the Muslim countries will have to snapped economic and social links with Holland to put collective pressure on Holland so that they may be persuaded to hold off the blasphemous competition.

Price Control Magistrate Abid Hussain checked a restaurant when quality and weight of roti was found to be lacking. Meanwhile, restaurant owner Malik Aamir abused and manhandled the Price Control Magistrate and threatened the checking team with dire consequences. Police Station Kamalia has filed a case against the restaurant owner on the application of Price Control Magistrate Abid Hussain.

Some unknown robbers stopped and looted Naseer resident of Kamalia at Bypass Road. The robbers shot Mohammad Naseer as he resisted the robbery and fled away leaving him bleeding on the spot. The injured was moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kamalia where he is still under emergency medical care. The police is investigating the crime.