ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his commitment to root out corruption from the country and showed his commitment toward enhancing the capacity of National Accountability Bureau.

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javid Iqbal Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the working of the bureau.

He gave an overview of the functioning of the departments and its limitation in handling the corruption cases particularly the white-colour crime. During the meeting the Prime Minister has said that eliminating corruption, promoting transparency and holding the corrupt elements accountable in a non-discriminatory manner are the top priorities of his government.

"The government is committed to extending all possible support to strengthen NAB and increase the bureau's capacity," the premier added. The premier added that the government would remain committed to further strengthening the accountability bureau and increasing the capabilities of institutions.

Prime Minister in his maiden speech after taking oath of his office had reiterated his commitment to weed out corruption from the country and to retrieve the looted money back from all those who had looted and plundered national exchequer.

Premier Khan was convinced that without bringing transparency in the governance the country could not progress and prosper.

Imran Khan had also expressed his resolve on several occasion to make the accountability apparatus of the country free from political influence and to make it so strong and powerful that it could even move against the people sitting in the government.

Insiders in the government informed that PTI legal minds were busy working on changes to be introduced in the NAB laws to make it more stringent and proper legislation in this connection would soon be tabled before the Parliament.