Share:

Two NH&MP cops suspended as manhandling caught on camera

Patrolling officers of the National Highways and Motorway Police badly thrashed and punched a motorcyclist on Lahore-Multan Road near Renala Khurd bypass on Wednesday. The footage of the incident went viral. A car-rider recoded the video through his mobile phone and uploaded it on the social media to expose the brutality of the otherwise ‘civilized’ law enforcement agency. A motorways police official claimed that a motorcyclist, identified as Muhammad Tayyab was driving recklessly on the highway and without a helmet. Two patrolling officers signaled him to stop near Renala Khurd but he tried to flee. “In a moment of rage, one of the officers got hold of him and subjected him to torture,” the official explained. He said the motocyclist was also issued tickets for driving without a licence, for not wearing a helmet and for ignoring signals to stop. He was later handed over to local police for criminal proceedings under section 279 PPC that pertains to reckless driving. The Inspector General took notice and ordered a departmental inquiry. Both the patrolling officers Akram Naseem and Rai Rafiq were suspended and an inquiry was underway to probe into the incident.–Staff Reporter

Teen dies in road accident

A 14-year-old boy was crushed to death under a rashly-driven vehicle in Shera Kot police precincts on Wednesday. The deceased was identified by police as Daanish Noor, a resident of Al-Khiyam road in Nawan Kot. The boy was trying to cross the road when a speedy vehicle hit him from the rear side. As a result, he sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. The driver along with the vehicle managed to escape from the scene. The police handed over the body to the family and were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter

PHC closes down 41 quackery outlets

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday has closed down 41businesses of quacks in different cities of the province. The PHC teams had conducted raids on 173 treatment centres in Gujranwala, Chiniot, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Vehari and Sheikhupura as per the census. 41 out of the visited centres were sealed, while it was found out that 73 quacks had shut down their illegal outlets by replacing these with other businesses. The PHC teams had visited these cities while accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. Among the sealed businesses, the maximum eight were in Mianwali, Chiniot seven, six each in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura, five each in Jhelum and Vehari, and four were in Bahawalpur.–Staff Reporter

Obituary

Funeral of wife of former chief secretary Khizar Hayat Gondal was held at the ground of Punjab Civil Officers Mess, GOR-1 on Wednesday. Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani, former chief secretaries Nasir Mehmood Khosa, Najeebullah Malik, Additional Chief Secretary Tariq Najeeb Najmi, Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, Secretary Planning and Development Iftikhar Saho, government officers and officials attended the funeral prayers. Qul Khwani will be held at mosque of GOR-1 today (Wednesday) at 5pm.–PR