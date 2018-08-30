Share:

ISLAMABAD - The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) refused to issue a red notice for the extradition of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, Stating it does not issue red notices in ‘political case’.

Musharraf is accused in high treason case under Article 6 on account of abrogating the Constitution and imposing emergency.

Quoting the INTERPOL, the interior secretary told this to Special Court (SC) which on Wednesday resumed the hearing of high treason case against Musharraf.

The SC, however, directed the federal government to respond if the Musharraf’s statement could be recorded via video conference and if the case could be proceeded without recording of Musharraf’s statement under Section 342 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC).

A three-member SC headed by Justice Yawar Ali and comprising Justice Nazar Akbar and Justice Tahira Safdar also directed interior secretary to submit a copy of the letter which was sent to INTERPOL.

On August 20, the SC had summoned secretary interior to explain the ministry's position as to why Musharraf was not produced before the court despite non bailable arrest warrants.

During the course of hearing, Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar appeared before the bench and informed that a letter was written to INTERPOL for Musharraf’s extradition.

However, he added, the officials of INTERPOL refused to issue a red warrant on the ground, stating “it does not deal in political cases.”

Justice Yawar asked how could the court decide the case if Mushrraf was avoiding to show up before the court.

He then directed the federal government to inform if the matter could be decided in absentia.

During the hearing, Akram Shaikh, the prosecutor appointed by previous government in the case, appeared and submitted an application stating he wanted to recuse himself from the case.

He said that the new government should decide whether or not to continue with the case. He said that Musharraf's counsel had become a part of the government and the interior ministry would have to decide the future course of the case.

The court accepted the application of Sheikh, who was pursuing the case since 2013. Sheikh being the prosecutor was of the view that high treason case could be proceeded with Mushrraf in absentia as the latter had been given ample opportunity to defend himself.

The SC also adjourned the hearing of the high treason case till September 10.

On December 4, 2013, the PML-N government had issued a notification regarding the appointment of Akram Sheikh as the head of the prosecution.

In July of 2018, Sheikh had stepped down as the head of the prosecution team stating that he was appointed by the previous government led by PMLN adding that he deemed it appropriate to tender his resignation since the new government was set to take over.