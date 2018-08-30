Share:

KARACHI - A delegation of women’s victims of Pakistan Quarters, Clinton Quarters and Martin Quarters met with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman at Idara-e-Noor Haq.

The delegation apprised its problems and issues to the JI Karachi Ameer, adding that Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman assured the delegation for the resolution of the said issue. President JI Public Aid Committee Saifuddin Advocate, Kaleem-ul-Haq Usmani, Secretary Public Aid Committee Najeeb Ayubi and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, Hafiz Naeem was assured the women’s delegation that the JI will raise the said issue at the floor of the Sindh Assembly, adding that the JI leadership is also stand shoulder to shoulder with the affectees of the quarters in this crucial time.

The delegation stated that the State Department of the Government was attempting to evacuate their quarters by force.

The JI Karachi Ameer said that the State Department was misguiding the Honorable Supreme Court and submitted the unrealistic report before the apex court.

He further said that the innocent residents of those quarters are paying the price of the negligence and incompetency of the previous government and authorities concerned of State Department.

He further demanded of the authorities concerned to give ownership rights to the residents of those quarters, as they were living on those quarters since independence.

“The MQM’s Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Mehmood in 1991 was pledged those residents to give ownership rights, however; the commitment was not yet met till now”, Hafiz Naeem added.

He further said that the State Department of the Government was committed an unjustified act in order to carry out an operation in Pakistan Quarters despite the fact that the Supreme Court was summoned the affectees of the quarters on 31-July for hearing.

He appealed the apex court to consider the plights of the quarters’ affectees and ordered the authorities concerned to give ownership rights to the residents of those quarters.

Hafiz Naeem further demanded of the newly elected government to take immediate steps in order to redress the issues of the quarters’ victims.