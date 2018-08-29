Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said the freedom-loving people of Occupied Jammu Kashmir are struggling to complete the mission of the martyrs of 1947 Freedom Movement for the of the completion of the unfinished agenda of partition.

He expressed these views while addressing a mammoth public meeting held in connection with Youm-e- Shuhadah-e- Dothan in Rawalakot on Wednesday.

“It is our moral, religious and political obligation to take voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people to the world by highlighting their just and legitimate struggle,” Sardar Masood said. If people of East Timore, Algeria and other can be given right to decide their future through referendum, why cannot same the principle be applied in the case of Kashmir, the president said.

The best way to pay homage to our heroes and martyrs is to redouble our efforts for completion of their mission by contributing to the freedom movement of Kashmir, he emphasized. The president said that the leadership of Joint Resistance Moment and politically awakened people of Occupied Kashmir would never allow India to materialise its nefarious designs.

He said that people of occupied Kashmir have been continuing their freedom movement for over 28 years despite all odds. He said that valiant people of the held territory are still determined to take their struggle to its logical conclusion. “We salute our brothers and sisters living on the other side of Line of Control (LoC) with firm assurance that people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan are on their back and they will never leave them alone in this hour of trial and tribulation,” President Khan said.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of Dothan, Sardar Atta Muhammad Khan, Sardar Sakhi Muhammad Khan, Sardar Masaib Khan, Sardar Roshan Khan and Sardar Zafarullah Khan, the president said that supreme sacrifices made by five sons of the soil would never go in waste and the day is not far when entire state of Jammu and Kashmir would get liberation from tyrannical Indian rule and become part of Pakistan.

Terming sacrifices of Dothan martyrs as an important milestone in the freedom movement of Kashmir, Masood said that it was the unprecedented bravery and resistance that push the Dogra Army to lick the dust and subsequently paving the way for liberation of five thousand square miles area now known as Azad Kashmir and 28,000 square miles area of Gilgit and Baltistan.

Highlighting the matchless role of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in the freedom struggle of Jammu and Kashmir, he said that he was epoch making leader of Kashmir who was instrumental in declaring war against Mahraja Hari Singh’s forces and liberating one third of Kashmir.

Sardar Ibrahim Khan was not only the hero of 1947 freedom war but was also moving spirit behind the passage of momentous resolution that called for Kashmir’s accession with Pakistan keeping in view the geographical conditions of the state and popular sentiments of the Kashmiri people, he added.

He said that Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan had waged war of freedom in their respective areas but their intentions and objectives were identical.

The objective, he added, was to liberate Kashmir and preserve the honour and dignity of the people of Kashmir.

Referring to increasing incidents of cross border shelling at Line of Control, the president said that India is targeting unarmed civilian of Azad Kashmir to divert world attention from the atrocities and gross violation of human rights being committed by its occupation forces in the held valley.

He also paid tribute to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for their crucial role in protection of lives and properties of the people of Azad Kashmir and assured that every child, youth and old of Azad Kashmir is prepared to defend frontiers of their motherland while fighting along with the armed forces of the country.

Terming Poonch region of Azad Kashmir as a land of martyrs, war veteran and freedom fighters, Sardar Masood Khan said that soldiers belonging to the region had shed their blood in three wars fought against India and they are offering sacrifices in defending frontiers of the country even today.

Senior AJK adviser eulogised

MIRPUR (AJK)-Elderly Kashmiri politician, member of AJK Legislative Assembly and senior advisor to the AJK government Sardar Khan Bahadar Khan (KB Khan) who died on Monday, laid to rest at his native town of Tararkheil in Poonch division late the other night.

Thousands of citizens and dignitaries including Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, former AJK prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch, Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir, AJK Ministers - Ch Muhammad Aziz, Sardar Farooq Sikandar, Syed Shaukat Ali Shah, Ahmed Raza Qadri, president JKPP Sardar Khalid Ibrahim, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Dr Mustafa Bashir, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami and member Assembly Abdul Rasheed Turabi, MLA Ch Rukhsar, ex-speaker AJK Assembly Sardar Ghulam Sadiq, Qayyum Niazi, Faheem Rubbani offered the funeral held at the ground of local degree college.

Later speaking at the condolence reference of late Khan Bahadar Khan at the college ground the prime minister paid rich tributes to the services of veteran leader and senior most parliamentary representative in AJK Legislative Assembly late KB Khan he rendered for protection of people’s rights, development of the area and the cause of Kashmir freedom movement.

The AJK PM said that Sardar KB Khan was a courageous and fearless leader who led his life with principles, dignity, and honour and his sacrifices would be remembered for a long time.