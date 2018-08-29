Share:

The literacy rate in Pakistan for the age group of 10 years and older saw an annual two per cent increase to 60 percent.

Seventy per cent of male students were found to be literate as compared to 49pc girls in the age group.

The province-wise break-up indicates that Punjab has the top literacy ratio of 61pc, with 71 and 55pc of girls and boys literate, respectively.

In Sindh, the ratio remained 60pc with 71pc boys and 55pc girls literate, respectively. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is at 53pc and the gender-based ratio is 71 and 35pc for boys and girls, respectively. Balochistan came out in the last with a literacy rate of 44pc, with 61pc boys literate as compared to 25pc girls. These goals are essential for rising adult literacy rate and focusing on quality of education for both gender. NCHD has also established 164,190 Literacy Centres across the country, benefitting 3.84 million people. The total contribution of the NCHD in national literacy rate is 3pc.

NCHD has been also assigned the task of preparation of the National Plan of Action for Vision-2025 to raise the literacy rate up to 90pc by 2025.

Punjab Literacy and Non-Formal Education Department is implementing various projects related to literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education.

Literacy Curriculum has been developed in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad to improve literacy skills. rate in Pakistan for the age group of 10 years and older saw an annual two per cent increase to 60 percent,

Seventy per cent of male students were found to be literate as compared to 49pc girls in the age group.

The province-wise break-up indicates that Punjab has the top literacy ratio of 61pc, with 71 and 55pc of girls and boys literate, respectively.

In Sindh, the ratio remained 60pc with 71pc boys and 55pc girls literate, respectively. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is at 53pc and the gender-based ratio is 71 and 35pc for boys and girls, respectively.

Balochistan came out in the last with a literacy rate of 44pc, with 61pc boys literate as compared to 25pc girls. These goals are essential for adult literacy and giving quality of education to both gender. NCHD has also established 164,190 Literacy Centres across the country, benefitting 3.84 million people.

The total contribution of the NCHD in national literacy rate is 3pc. NCHD has been also assigned the task of preparation of the National Plan of Action for Vision-2025 to raise the literacy rate up to 90pc by 2025.

Punjab Literacy and Non-Formal Education Department is implementing various projects related to literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education.

Literacy Curriculum has been developed in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad to improve literacy skills.

such sources are the main key for the development of the country. probably focusing on girls’ education can get the country to peak in better education. There proper thinking skill for the quality of education is the real source for the development of country. therefore, I request to the department of education to have strong steps against finishing the illiteracy in the country for being better in education race.

FEDOL JAN,

Lahore, August 9.