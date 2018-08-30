Share:

KARACHI - A banking court on Wednesday granted bail before arrest of three sons of Anwar Majeed, close aid of former President Asif Zardari, in money laundering case.

Majeed’s three sons, Nimar Majeed, Zulqurnen Majeed and Ali Majeed appeared before the banking court with bail applications.

The court after hearing the defence lawyer’s arguments has granted their plea against a surety of Rs500,000 each and directed them to appear before the court in the next hearing to be held on September 4.

Earlier, the court had declared absconders to former President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, his sons and others in money laundering case, however, Asif Zardari, and Faryal Talpur got protective bail from Islamabad and Sindh High courts respectively. The accused have been directed to be appeared in the trail court in next hearing. On Tuesday the trail court had sent Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed to jail on judicial remand. According to the FIA prosecution, 32 suspects are under investigation pertaining to the money laundering from the suspicious bank accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and Talha Raza were already in the judicial custody in the same charges. Hussain Lawai, is close aide of Zardari.

The FIA prosecutor had stated that overn 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened during 2013 to 2015 from where illegal transactions worth billions of rupees were made, and the amount was allegedly gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.