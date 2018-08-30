Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has transferred several federal secretaries and assigned them new assignments.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division on Wednesday, Fazal Abbas Maken, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), presently posted as Secretary National Food Security and Research Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary Cabinet Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

Khalid Masood Chaudhry, a grade-22 officer of PAS has been posted as Secretary Industries and Production Division, he was posted as Secretary Religious Affairs and Inter Faith Harmony Division. Shoaib Ahmed Siddique, a grade-22 officer of PAS has been transferred from the post of Secretary Planning Development and Reforms and posted as Secretary Communication Division. Muhammad Ashraf, a grade-22 officer of PAS bas been transferred and posted as Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Division and he was serving as Senior Member Land Commission. Khizar Hayat Khan, a grade-22 officer of PAS has been directed to report to Establishment Division and he was posted as Secretary Climate Change Division.

Jamil Ahmed, a grade-22 officer of PAS, presently posted as Secretary Federal Tax Ombudsman is also transferred and posted as Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination Division. Rabiya Javeri Agha, a grade-22 officer of PAS has been transferred and posted as Secretary Climate Change. He was posted as Human Rights Commission.

Pir Bakhsh Khan Jamali, a grade-22 officer of PAS is presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division is tranfered and posted as Secretary Postal Service Division. Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, a grade-22 officer has been transferred and posted Secretary Maritime Affairs Division. He was serving as Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Division. Mumtaz Ali Shah, a grade-22 officer of PAS has also posted as Secretary Religious Affairs and Inter Faith Harmony Division, he was posted as Secretary Maritime Affairs Division previously.

Captain (r) Jahanzeb Khan, a grade-22 officer of PAS has been posted as MD Printing Corporation Division. He was posted as Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination. Furqan Bahadar Khan, a grade-22 officer of PAS, presently posted as Secretary Communication Division is also transferred and directed him to report to Establishment Division.

Sqn Ldr (r) Shahrukh Nusrat, a grade-22 officer of PAS presently posted as Secretary Textile Industry Division, is directed to report to Establishment Division.

Maroof Afzal, a grade-22 officer of PAS has also been directed to report to Establishment Division, he was serving as Secretary Industries and Production Division.

Azhar Ali Chaudhry, a BS-22 officer of Commerce and Trade Group presently posted as OSD Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Secretary Textile Industry Division with immediate effect and till further orders. Muhammad Hashim Popalzai, a BS-22 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Secretary Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division is transferred and posted as Secretary National Food Security and Research Division, said the notification.

Hamid Haroon, a grade-22 officer of Military Lands and Cantonments Group has been directed to report to Establishment Division, he was serving as Secretary Postal Services Division.

Sarwat Tahira Habib, a grade-22 officer of Pakistan Custom Service has been transferred and posted as Secretary Federal Tax Ombudsman and he was working as Member (Legal and Accounting Customs) previously.

Chaudhry Mubarak Ali, a grade-21 officer of Secretariat group has also been ordered to report to Establishment Division, he was previously posted as Managing Director Printing Corporation of Pakistan under Cabinet Division.

Muhammad Asif, a grade-21 officer of PAS presently serving as DG Federal Tax Ombudsman is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary In-charge Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Division. Zafar Hassan, a grade-21 officer of PAS has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary In-charge Planning Development and Reforms Division. He was serving as Additional Secretary Finance Division.