Mian Nauman elected PIAF chairman

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Industrial & Traders Association Front (PIAF) has elected Mian Nauman Kabir as its new chairman unopposed while Nasir Hameed Khan and Javed Iqbal Siddiqi were elected as senior vice chairman and vice chairman respectively. The announcement in this regard was made by the PIAF supreme council at its executive committee meeting here. Mian Nauman Kabeer is former provincial minister and ex-senior vice president of LCCI. The newly-appointed chairman said that he will play his role to resolve all issues of traders and minimize the gap between traders and the government. He appreciated the new government for its commitment of taking the business community in confidence over ongoing economic policies and sharing their economic agenda with the stakeholders. He said that this is great initiative on the part of the government as it has removed lot many misconceptions besides strengthening public-private sector liaison. He said that the practice should be made a regular feature for the sake of continuity in policies.

Meanwhile, PIAF former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior vice chairman Tanveer Sufi, vice chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Ali Mian, Mian Abuzar Shad and Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, have welcomed the elections of new PIAF body.

Citrus growers advised to prune plants

SARGODHA (APP): Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) experts have advised citrus growers to start pruning process of dry branches of citrus trees for avoiding diseases. Director CRIS Dr Nawaz Maken talking to this scribe said that diseases like trusmelanoze, Canker and Scab germs existence damage the dry branches. It attacks the whole citrus farm and citrus trees drop its flowers which also decreased citrus production, he added. He stressed farmers to adopt early measures for pruning dry branches of citrus trees and also disposed off dry branches after digging. He said that citrus production was a profitable business but presently its status was threatened by a number of problems due to pests and diseases and citrus canker is one of the most devastating diseases. He said that mostly growers ignored modern techniques for pruning which was a main reason behind the citrus slump, adding that modern pruning methods also help to control various diseases and insects with improvement in fruit quality.

He said that research was continued in this regard and the centre had already introduced diseases free Kinnow plants which would be beneficial in enhancing production and quality of kinnow.

Women business centre opens

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): A women business display centre was established on Wednesday to market the women handicraft and to support their businesses as well as promote the women economic empowerment and development in the province. The initiative was taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KPCCI) in collaboration with Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In this regard, a formal inauguration ceremony was held here at the chamber house, wherein the KPCCI president Zahidullah Shinwari inaugurated the centre. The Women Chamber president, Fouzia Inayat, Chairperson Fitrat Ilyas Bilour, WCCI vice president Rukhsana Nadir, former president Nasira Lughmani and members of the executive committee were present on the occasion. Shinwari toured around the women display centre and congratulated the women chamber for establishment of the centre. He praised the handmade work of women, readymade garments, shoes and other stuffs, displayed at the centre.

The KPCCI chief demanded of the federal and provincial governments to play effective role for economic empowerment and development of the women, especially it should ensure provision of soft loans on low markup to women businessperson by the commercial banks.

He urged upon the governments to extend special grants to business women on recommendation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chamber of commerce and industry in order to provide financial support to those small and medium enterprise (SMEs) women to run their businesses in efficient manner, which would enable them to play their proactive role in economic development of the country.

The WCCI president Fouzia Inayat and chairperson Fitrat Ilyas also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the prime aim and objectives of the women business display centre.

Tariq Jamali NBP Acting President

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Ministry of Finance has appointed Tariq Jamali, Senior Executive Vice President as the Acting President/Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday. He is a thorough professional banker with 30 years of successful banking career. He joined NBP in 1987 and has held various Senior Management positions at Regional and Head Office levels. During his career at NBP he has served as Group Chief of Logistics Support Group, Commercial and Retail Banking Group and Compliance Group. Presently, he was serving as Group Chief, Asset & Recovery Group. He is also Director of National Assets Insurance Ltd, Atlas Power Ltd, Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd, Galadari Cement Gulf Ltd, Karachi Council on Foreign Relations and National Construction Ltd. He holds an MBA degree from University of Dallas and a Bachelors in Civil Engineering from USA. Throughout his career he has successfully performed in every challenging sphere of banking activities.

He has unique ability to manage resources at finest level by keeping an eye on best industry practices/regulations for effective policy making and formulating strategies for superlative services.