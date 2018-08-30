Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani said he would talk to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the issue of local bodies’ affairs of Sindh province.

He said this while talking to the media after inspection of repairing work of broken water pipeline at Block-7 Clifton on Wednesday where pipeline was mixed with sewerage line.

The minister said that he has reached this complaint centre when people complained that mutilated water was being supplied through water pipelines.

Ghani said that today he has brought the KW&SB staff along with him and ordered that this broken line be repaired within 24 hours.

He said all employees of local government department come under him and all have been warned that those who will work will remain on job or else terminated.

He said that if we compare the demand supply of water in Karachi it is less than 50 percent. The minister said 30 percent of water supply has been started and at present 148 mgd was being supplied to the city. Ghani said water theft also takes place and some wasted b through water tankers.

He said that the KW&SB engineers and staff have been issued warning to stop such theft on war footing basis. The minister said that the KW&SB has been asked for equitable water distribution of supply and make efforts that water be supplied to those areas where water was not available for many weeks.

Ghani said that whole country was facing water crisis and we are getting from rivers but Sindh government was looking for alternate resources. He mentioned about the desalination plant to make sea water usable for drinking purposes.

The minister said that the KWSB also supplies water through Nagha (Gap) system and its objective was to ensure to equitable water distribution to the city.

Ghani said for resolving the local body affairs he will also travel through car though time consuming but if the PTI gives him chopper it would be easy for him.