Share:

KASUR-PML-N MNA Mian Saad Waseem Sheikh vowed to provide better healthcare to the dwellers of Mustafabad.

During a surprise visit to Mustafabad Model Rural Health Centre, he said that doctors’ 100 percent attendance would be ensured at the centre, adding that patients would be provided with free medicines as every Pakistani possessed a right to healthcare. He warned that negligence on the part of the health centre’s staff would not be tolerated. He pointed out that people had elected him for a solution to their problems, vowing that he would not let them down.

The lawmaker expressed displeasure over poor sanitation on the health centre’s premises, asking the staff to ensure cleanliness at the centre. He assured the staff of his all-out support, warning that he would be forced to complain Health Department against the negligent staffers.

Saith Hussain, Rana Munir Ahmed, Malik Khurram, Mian Khurram Shehzad, Rana Shuban, and others accompanied him. Later, the PML-N stalwart listened to the problems of the people of his constituency at his outhouse and promised them to resolve their issues on priority bases.

On the occasion, he said that a team would be formed for pinpointing the problems of the people of Mustafabad. “The team will not only apprise us of public problems but will also guide us to their solutions,” he stated, and adding that the team would comprise individuals passionate about serving people.

LAID TO REST

Mother-in-law of Mrs Masood Bhatti, PTI ticket-holder for PP-175, died and was laid to rest in her native village Sattoki. Renowned religious scholar Qari Sohaib Ahmed led her funeral prayers. A large number of people attended the funeral. They prayed for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.