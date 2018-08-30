Share:

PESHAWAR - NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has initiated an inquiry against Bakht Niaz, resident of District Bannu, involved in cheating public at large under the garb of sugar business. According to details, the accused Bakht Niaz is a sugar dealer who cheated the general public on the pretext of providing inexpensive sugar to them. Despite getting advance payments, sugar was not supplied. The amount was not refunded either. The accused disappeared from the scene. Affectees are advised to approach Office of the Director General, National Accountability, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PDA Complex, Block – III, Phase–V, Hayatabad Peshawar for registering claims during office hours.