KASUR-Khuddian police arrested one of the many suspects who allegedly barged into Govt Girls Primary School, Sangrah and misbehaved with female teaching staff here the other day.

According to the school management, a youth namely Rizwan violently knocked the school gate, asking the school’s watchman to open it. He entered the school premises as the watchman opened the gate and asked the teachers, hurling abuses at them, to let his sister go with him. He attempted to allegedly assault the school headmistress when she forbade him from abusing the school staff. He also called his accomplices to the school that allegedly misbehaved and harassed the teachers.

BWS holds free medical camp





NOORPUR THAL-Under the auspices of Bambool Welfare Society (BWS), a free medical camp was held at Alsaleh Hospital Noorpur Thal here the other day. Medical and surgical specialist Dr Haji Ahmad Raja examined patients hailing from far-flung areas during the daylong camp. The medical teams gave consultation to women and children, examined patients and provided them medicines free of cost. Scores of people and students were facilitated in the camp.