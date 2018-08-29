Share:

SYDNEY:- Small tsunami waves lapped New Caledonia, Fiji and Vanuatu Wednesday after a strong earthquake in the Pacific Ocean, but the threat passed without any damage reported. After the 7.1 magnitude quake struck off the eastern coast of New Caledonia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said “waves reaching 0.3 to 1 metre above the tide level” were possible. But only minor sea level fluctuations were recorded and the warning was soon called off. Despite this coastal populations were urged to “stay alert” and follow instructions from local authorities. The tremor hit at a depth of 27 kilometres (17 miles) in the southern Pacific Ocean, some 231 kilometres from the nearest town, Tadine, in the lightly-populated Loyalty Islands, the US Geological Survey said.