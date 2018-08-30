Share:

LAHORE - The first round of two-day Pakistan-India water talks concluded here yesterday with Indus water commissioners of both the countries sharing water release data and other technical information with each other.

Although no official words came out after the meeting, sources however said Pakistani side raised objections to two controversial hydropower projects undertaken by India on Chenab River in Occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, Indus Commissioner of Pakistan raised objections on designs of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai, two controversial water repositories also hydro-power projects, sources said. Pakistan asked for reduction in height of Pakal Dul Dam by five meters and elevating gates of Pakal Dul spillway by 40 meters further above the sea-level. Indian delegation was informed that construction of the projects with existing designs will be a clear violation of Indus Waters Treaty signed between the two countries in 1960.

A nine-member delegation led by India’s Indus Water Commissioner PK Saxena is holding routine talks compulsory once in a year under the treaty. Pakistani side is led by Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehar Ali Shah. The two-day talks will conclude today (Thursday).