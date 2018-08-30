Share:

ISLAMABAD - The newly elected Pakistani government will ease restrictions and limitations on visas for foreign journalist and will have a much more relaxed visa policy than the previous regime, the federal information minister said Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, in an exclusive talk with The Nation Wednesday said that he would announce the new liberal visa regime within a week. “It is ridiculous to close your country to media,” the minister said. The minister said he would ease visa restrictions for Indian journalists also.

Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries for journalists. Both local and foreign journalists face threats, intimidation, and harassment while doing their job. Foreign journalists and media organisations have complained in recent times of a restrictive and cumbersome visa process. Visas have been denied and those approved have come after lengthy delays.

The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plans to facilitate journalists to project a soft image for the country, the information minister said.

Exclusive

Mr Chaudhry said he had spoken with the concerned quarters about a liberal visa regime and found them receptive to the idea. He said the government would also ensure that journalists do not face intimidation and harassment.

It remains to be seen how effectively and quickly the information minister will be able to implement the new visa policy, especially given the fact that the security establishment has maintained a tight lid over visa approvals.

Foreign journalists have been expelled at short notice and denied visa extensions in the past, tarring the country’s democratic credentials.

Mr Chaudhry, who has a go-getter, dynamic reputation, however, seemed optimistic that the discord between the civil and military sides that refined the past government will not surface in the current government’s tenure. “The civil and military sides are on the same page and reading from the same book,” he said.

Ironically, the announcement of a liberal visa regime by the information minister came the same day when Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, a private rights group, released a damning fact-finding report about curbs on freedom of expression in the country. The rights group said that press freedom in the country has been curbed through a ‘creeping coup’ and urged the new government to uphold freedom of expression across the print and broadcast media to establish its democratic credentials.

The federal information minister, while talking with The Nation, also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon start giving interviews to both print and electronic media. “The former prime minister hardly gave any interviews,” he said, referring to the now-jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The former prime minister was averse to giving interviews - even to journalists seen as favourable to his government - and opened up to media interactions and interviews only after the Supreme Court ousted him.