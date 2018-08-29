Share:

Pity the nation that welcomes its new

ruler with trumpeting,

and farewells him with hooting,

only to welcome another with trumpeting again.

–Khalil Gibran

Kahlil Gibran was that rare phenomenon,

a mystical philosopher, and a mystical

philosopher who was also a poet.

Khalil Gibran’s The Garden of the Prophet was published in 1933, two years after his death. Gibran thought of this book as a companion piece to The Prophet. The book is Almustafa’s further narrations with his followers after a long intervening absence.

In the pages of the book, new topics are introduced as sequential discourses between Almustafa and a disciple: covering a wide range of subjects that describe how a person might best live a happy and illumined life. Almustafa’s vivid imagery and striking allegories provide powerful insights into mankind’s deepest motivating fears and desires.